The Balearics could be heading for early elections after the ruling centre-right Partido Popular split from Vox, the far-right party which was keeping them in power. The Balearic President Marga Prohens held urgent talks with party officials and Mayors over the weekend and they told her to call early elections.

The Partido Popular won the elections two years ago but failed to gain an overall majority so they turned to the far-right Vox party to give them the necessary votes to pass through key legislation in the Balearic parliament. But relations between the parties have turned sour and Vox said that they would not be supporting the government´s all-important budget when it came to parliament.

And it is not only the Balearic government which relies on the support of Vox. Calvia, the big holiday municipality, is controlled by coalition consisting of the Partido Popular and Vox.

If Prohens does call early elections it would be a major gamble because it is unlikely that she would secure enough votes for an overall majority. If the Partido Popular´s share of the vote fell it could leave the door open to a left-wing coalition which had ruled the islands until the last local elections two years ago.

The Partido Popular are hoping that Vox will perform a U-Turn and support them but this does not appear very likely at the moment.