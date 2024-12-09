The Balearics could be heading for early elections after the ruling centre-right Partido Popular split from Vox, the far-right party which was keeping them in power. The Balearic President Marga Prohens held urgent talks with party officials and Mayors over the weekend and they told her to call early elections.
Early Balearic elections on the horizon after political split
Mayors tell President: go to the polls
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Update: Royal Navy submarine dives into a storm in Spain
- First day of operation and Spain's new traveller registration system crashes
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.