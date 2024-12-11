George Virgiliu Teianu, the man who stabbed his partner to death while they were driving with their three-year-old daughter in Coll d'en Rabassa on Tuesday, was previously arrested in September 2022 for the brutal assault in Arenal that almost ended the life of club doorman Emiliyan Petkov.

He was attacked by six men with iron bars and a knife. Arrests followed and George Teianu was remanded in custody. A few months ago, he was released from prison pending the trial for the assault.

It has also emerged that he was handed a restraining order in November. This followed his arrest for gender violence - the mistreatment of his partner, 32-year-old María del Rosario Díaz. He was ordered not to go within 500 metres of her.

María was given an alarm bracelet. The National Police investigations include ascertaining why this bracelet was not activated on Tuesday.

In addition, he was given an order expelling him from Spain because of an accumulation of offences. This order is pending resolution.