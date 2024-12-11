Scene of the car crash where the stabbing was discovered. | Isaac Hernández Rubio
George Virgiliu Teianu, the man who stabbed his partner to death while they were driving with their three-year-old daughter in Coll d'en Rabassa on Tuesday, was previously arrested in September 2022 for the brutal assault in Arenal that almost ended the life of club doorman Emiliyan Petkov.
