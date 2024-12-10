A 40-year-old foreign man was in police custody this evening charged with stabbing to death a woman, who is believed to be his partner, in a vehicle near the popular holiday resort of Can Pastilla, on the outskirts of Palma. A three year old child was also in the car.
Man stabs woman to death in Palma, three year old child also in the car
