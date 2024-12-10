A 40-year-old foreign man was in police custody this evening charged with stabbing to death a woman, who is believed to be his partner, in a vehicle near the popular holiday resort of Can Pastilla, on the outskirts of Palma. A three year old child was also in the car.

The alarm was raised when police were informed that there had been a road accident between two cars. One of the vehicles fled the scene. When vehicle and driver were located the police made the gruesome discovery, they found the body of a woman covered in blood inside the car.

According to a report from our sister newspaper Ultima Hora the driver told police; "it was me. I killed her." He was detained by officers and taken to the main police station in Palma for questioning.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that the three-year-old was his daughter. Police launched a major investigation last night.

They were also talking to eye-witnesses and residents in the area.