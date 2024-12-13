On Thursday, Pollensa Town Hall issued an official statement refuting claims that recent robberies are related to the arrival of unaccompanied migrant minors at a shelter in Pollensa.

"We ask that false or unfounded news about these minors not be spread or fed, given that Pollensa is a supportive and welcoming municipality for people who need this," read the statement.

The town hall added that, according to information from Pollensa Police, there was no evidence linking these young people to the robberies.

Claims associating the minors with crime have been made on social media. These are said to have been baseless and to have come from people opposed to Pollensa taking in migrant minors.

They arrived last Saturday and have been placed in a home run by the Fundación SAMU. The town hall says they are always accompanied by social workers and mediators.