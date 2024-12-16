Uncertainty remains about the phased rollout of the European Commission’s Entry/Exit System (EES), which will replace traditional passport checks at EU borders. Initially set for a November launch, the system’s debut was postponed due to concerns about its readiness, particularly raised by Germany and France.

The move to a phased introduction is expected to ease pressure on border operations, as the system requires non-EU travelers to register biometric data—such as facial recognition and fingerprints—on their first entry. However, member states must still approve the phased approach, and questions linger about whether the technology has been adequately tested since the delay.

The launch date remains undetermined, pending agreement from all EU governments. The European Commission (EC) has proposed a six-month transition period from the initial launch to full implementation. This contrasts with the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which began in October 2023 and allows an 18-month rollout before going live in April 2024.

In a statement on December 5, the EC outlined plans for member states to begin registering non-EU nationals’ biometric data progressively. At least 10% of border crossings will involve biometric registration at the outset, with full implementation expected by the end of the six-month period. However, achieving this deadline during the summer travel peak could prove challenging.

During the transition, EU border officials will continue stamping passports, potentially leading to confusion among travelers about whether they must provide biometric data. The lack of uniformity across border points during the phased rollout could complicate matters further.

An app designed to allow partial pre-registration of biometric data has also been delayed, with no timeline for its introduction. Even when launched, the app will only register facial data, leaving fingerprints to be collected at the border—a logistical issue for vehicle crossings like those at the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone.

The EC has promised an information campaign ahead of the EES launch, but no details have been provided about its start date. A previous plan suggested a three-month lead time for public awareness efforts, though it remains unclear if this will be implemented.

To address potential issues, the EC has retained the option to temporarily suspend the EES in cases of extreme border delays, a measure included in the original plan. This flexibility could be essential if the system is introduced during peak holiday periods.

There are also concerns about the potential overlap between the EES rollout and the full implementation of the UK’s ETA system in April. The simultaneous introduction of these systems may lead to significant delays at channel crossings, exacerbating congestion on both sides.

While the phased approach may reduce immediate pressure, questions about readiness, coordination, and traveler awareness suggest challenges ahead for the EES launch.