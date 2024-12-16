This is the age of the bus in Mallorca! A new winter bus route will be launched this Friday linking Palma airport with the all important tourist municipality of Calvia.

The route will link the popular resorts of Paguera, Santa Ponça, Magalluf, Palmanova and Portals Nous, with the airport with a service every hour.

It is all part of a drive to encourage more tourists to use public transport and also underline the fact that the Calvia resorts are open during the low season.

The Calvia council announced that this winter 20 percent more hotels would be open compared to winter 2023 and that they would continue to encourage more winter tourism.

The Council of Mallorca has recently announced that they would be spending millions upgrading the public transport network in Mallorca with more routes and more buses.

At the moment public transport is free for residents but this could all change in the New Year.

https://www.tib.org/documents/20124/506603/LA11%2C+des+de+2024.12.20.pdf/6eb971ee-6280-6019-af71-6788fa293ac9?version=1.0&t=1734339736631