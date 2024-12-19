The Balearic transport minister, José Luis Mateo, has written to Spain's minister of transport, Óscar Puente, asking him to maintain 'free' public transport in the Balearics in 2025.

He also asked for an increase in the funding for this - from 43 million to 56 million euros. The current subsidy is insufficient, and so the regional government is having to bear part of the cost.

Mateo has pointed out that the funding was raised almost two months ago when President Marga Prohens met Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid. There has been no response to this, while the Spanish Government hasn't yet clarified the situation. This is despite the fact that 2024 is almost at an end.

The regional government calculates that it will have cost 54.1 million euros to finance public transport in 2024. This figure covers TIB buses plus the railway and the metro in Mallorca, buses on the other islands and also Palma's EMT buses.

The minister notes that there have recently been Spanish Government approvals for public transport in the Canaries (47.5 million euros) and for services in Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia.

Apart from the government's silence, the situation next year is complicated by the fact that Palma Town Hall has said that there won't be free buses in 2025 except for those groups who were eligible for this prior to the system for all residents being introduced, e.g. pensioners and schoolchildren. Palma has also argued that the funding is insufficient and that it takes far too long to be paid. If Palma were finally to be excluded in 2025, the amount that the minister is requesting would clearly be lower.

In principle, the Balearic Government is committed to continuing the free transport. But if Madrid doesn't give confirmation, it will have to decide if it provides all the funding. At present there is no budget for this (the state funding). As a result of the rupture with Vox, there is in fact no budget full stop. Unless there is agreement with the opposition, the 2024 budget will have to be rolled over. This included the transport subsidy.

Last year it took until December 27 for the government to confirm the funding for the Balearics, so there is still time, even if it is short.