20-year-old Venezuelan, Sebastián O., accused of killing his partner, Federico Biayna, in Marratxí last Saturday, has seemingly been leading something of a double life. He has, or at least had, a girlfriend.
The 'double life' of the man accused of the Marratxi murder
Also in News
- What a carry on! European Union abandons full launch of new travel entry system for Britons in favour of "phased rollout"
- Uncertainty surrounds EU Entry/Exit System implementation
- Fresh hope for Golden Visa in Spain
- Living in Palma Airport - Safe and warm
- Laura Hamilton: “I’ve always loved Mallorca, I just wished I’d bought here earlier...”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.