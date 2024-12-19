20-year-old Venezuelan, Sebastián O., accused of killing his partner, Federico Biayna, in Marratxí last Saturday, has seemingly been leading something of a double life. He has, or at least had, a girlfriend.

One of the people that Guardia Civil investigators have spoken to is this 17-year-old girl. Some time after attacking Federico, Sebastián confessed to her that he had killed him.

Sources close to the investigation say that, after he was arrested, Sebastián explained that he had been subjected to sexual and physical abuse by Federico. This contrasts with reports that it was Sebastián who mistreated Federico.

Investigators have ascertained from people close to the pair that their relationship had become toxic.

Federico's aunt, Pilar, has been speaking about him and the relationship with Sebastián. She accepts that Federico had made "very serious mistakes" when he was a minor but that after years behind bars "he was rehabilitating himself, getting a job and a stable partner".

Pilar maintains that this all changed when Sebastián appeared. "He made made my nephew completely change his personality and unfortunately we know how the story ended."