A Palma judge has ordered Sebastián O., the 20 year-old Venezuelan accused of the violent death of his partner in Marratxí, to be sent to prison without bail. The accused, as he did before the investigators, refused to testify before the magistrate. The alleged murderer arrived in court at around 10.15 am accompanied by the Guardia Civil hiding his face in front of the cameras.

The investigators have handed over to the judge and the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office the attestation, which includes the evidence collected and which points to the arrested man as a suspect in the death of Federico Biayna, his sentimental partner. The alleged attack is understood to have taken place at around 8.30 pm last Friday, although it was not until after 10.30 am on Saturday when the body was found by a couple who were walking their dog in the Coanegra torrent.

The deceased’s partner lived at his parents’ house in Pont d’Inca, while he lived in Palma, so he knew the area very well where he allegedly ended Federico’s life after an “outburst” during an argument with his partner, with whom he had been dating for just a few months ago after meeting through a dating app. Sebastián, the alleged perpetrator of the crime was well known for being a very manipulative, aggressive and violent person.

“He had him totally under control and tried to separate him from us at all times,” say the victim’s relatives. Federico, the murdered man, suffered from a 50% disability and was abused by his uncles during his childhood. Later, he also became a sex offender after entering the Pinaret youth detention and care centre, where, according to his relatives, “he abused minors when he was 17 years old.”

However, he also spent time in Palma prison, where he was released at the age of 28. During this period of time, Federico received psychological therapy.