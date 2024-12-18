A Palma judge has ordered Sebastián O., the 20 year-old Venezuelan accused of the violent death of his partner in Marratxí, to be sent to prison without bail. The accused, as he did before the investigators, refused to testify before the magistrate. The alleged murderer arrived in court at around 10.15 am accompanied by the Guardia Civil hiding his face in front of the cameras.
Mallorca boyfriend murder suspect jailed
Alleged killer refused to testify in court
