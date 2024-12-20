Francisco Jesús J. and José David R. have been sentenced to 12 years and five months and 15 years respectively for causing the death of a 20-year-old German tourist in October 2022.

A Palma jury found them guilty a week ago. José David R. was given the higher sentence as it was he who threw Tim Vogt out of a Citroën Berlingo van that Francisco Jesús J. was driving. The court also took into account a mitigating circumstance of Francisco Jesús J.'s drug addiction.

But both were culpable of "the gratuitousness of the act". They had given a ride to Tim, who was drunk, having picked him up in the Playa de Palma nightlife area. They had intended to steal his phone.

The judge said on Friday that they could have left him anywhere that did not pose a risk to his life - at the next roundabout on the motorway, for example. They instead demonstrated "absolute indifference". He was thrown out on a stretch of road with poor visibility and high-speed vehicles.

"They knew that it was very likely that his death would occur given Tim's state of alcohol intoxication." He was run over by a Renault Clio and killed instantly.

The two have also been ordered to pay compensation of just under 200,000 euros to Tim's parents and sister.