Francisco Jesús J. and José David R. have been sentenced to 12 years and five months and 15 years respectively for causing the death of a 20-year-old German tourist in October 2022.
Sentences of 12 and 15 years for the death of a tourist in Mallorca
The incident occurred in October 2022
