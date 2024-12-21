Marine environmentalists Arrels Marines have denounced the serious ecological impact caused by the sinking of a boat off Bonaire (Alcudia) in the Bay of Pollensa.

The boat sank during a recent storm. The incident, the organisation says, highlights the lack of procedures and the inaction of the responsible authorities.

"This could have been avoided. There was time to act before the storm, but nothing was done to prevent the sinking or the consequent pollution."

Photo: Arrels Marines.

The wreck contains highly polluting materials, such as lead, batteries and a motor. "It is a disaster. We have found a situation that exceeds what we had expected." They warn that these toxic substances will irreversibly affect the area's marine ecosystem of the area.

Arrels Marines are calling on the authorities to act quickly and effectively in removing the remains of the boat and to adopt preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future. "It is very sad to see this level of abandonment. We hope that a solution is found."

They add that cases such as this occur all too frequently.