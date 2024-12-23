Naia is an eight-year-old cat who will never walk again after being shot with an air gun while she was peacefully resting on a post near the door of her home in Andratx. The events date back to 5th December last, in the area of Es Vinyet. The animal, completely harmless, was in his house when she was shot several times with a pellet gun. The animal’s injuries are irreversible and he will never be able to walk again.
Outrage over Mallorca cat shooting
Owner offering a reward to help catch culprit
