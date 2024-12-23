Naia is an eight-year-old cat who will never walk again after being shot with an air gun while she was peacefully resting on a post near the door of her home in Andratx. The events date back to 5th December last, in the area of Es Vinyet. The animal, completely harmless, was in his house when she was shot several times with a pellet gun. The animal’s injuries are irreversible and he will never be able to walk again.

Kevin, the owner of Naia, on the Facebook site of ‘La Voz de Andratx’, posted: “We are emotionally and economically exhausted. This has put an end to our happiness and peace of mind at home,” and he has also appealed to the community to help identify the perpetrator. “This is not just an act of vandalism, this is attempted murder, it shows the lack of humanity of whoever did this,” adds Kevin. Since then, the family has had to face high veterinary costs and lives in fear that similar events could happen again. Camí Es Vinyet, described as a quiet, family-friendly area, has now become a place of uncertainty.

“I don’t understand how someone can be so cruel and feel entitled to decide on the life of another being,” Kevin. Through his posts the owner has sent a message to his neighbours and asks for cooperation to clarify this unfortunate event. “If anyone has information about an animal being shot in the area, please let me know. There will be a reward for anyone who provides accurate information,” he said.

The post has generated a wave of indignation on social networks, where numerous neighbours have shown their support for the family and their outrage over this act of animal abuse. While Naia struggles to adapt to her injuries, the family remains committed to providing her with care and keeping alive the hope of finding justice. “We are appealing to the community for any information that may help to identify the perpetrator and prevent acts of this kind from happening again.”