The fire in calle Catalunya, just off the Paseo Mallorca. | Última hora
Palma30/12/2024 16:57
Just after 3pm this Monday afternoon, a fierce fire ripped through a third-floor apartment in the centre of Palma, just off the Paseo Mallorca. Members of the Palma Local Police, the National Police, the Palma Fire Brigade and SAMU-061 were quickly deployed to help the victims. On arrival, they found that an intense smoke was billowing from one of the windows of the apartments, accompanied by flames and exploding glass as a result of the high temperatures. Fortunately, the occupants of the house managed to get out before the fire spread to the rest of the apartments.
