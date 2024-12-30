Just after 3pm this Monday afternoon, a fierce fire ripped through a third-floor apartment in the centre of Palma, just off the Paseo Mallorca. Members of the Palma Local Police, the National Police, the Palma Fire Brigade and SAMU-061 were quickly deployed to help the victims. On arrival, they found that an intense smoke was billowing from one of the windows of the apartments, accompanied by flames and exploding glass as a result of the high temperatures. Fortunately, the occupants of the house managed to get out before the fire spread to the rest of the apartments.

The first to arrive were the officers of the Immediate Intervention Unit (UII) of the Local Police who, with the breathing apparatus, managed to reach ground zero and carry out the first evacuations. Most of the residents managed to leave the building by their own means, but some older people had to be helped by the police.

As a preventive measure, the Palma fire fighters evacuated part of the third floor and asked the rest of the residents of the building to lock themselves in their homes with the doors and windows closed to avoid inhaling the toxic smoke. In a matter of minutes, fire fighters managed to control the fire and put it out.

Initially, up to five people were treated ‘in situ’ by medical staff for minor smoke poisoning and anxiety attacks. The young inhabitants of the apartment were heartbroken having lost everything in the fire. Several passersby and shopkeepers in the area tried to console them.