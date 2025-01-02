The eco-sovereignist party MÉS per Mallorca has called for the removal of the bust of former Juan Carlos de Borbón, which is located in the audience room of the Palau in Palma, the main headquarters of the Council of Mallorca, due to the ex monacrh’s alleged links to several financial scandals and extramarital affairs.

This proposal is part of a motion to be debated in the next plenary session of the Mallorcan institution, which also plans to urge the state government to immediately withdraw the title of ‘King Emeritus’ granted to Juan Carlos de Borbón.

In a communiqué, the eco-sovereignists of Mallorca have referred to the actions and conduct of the emeritus king that “have called into question his suitability to maintain this honorary distinction”.

The party’s spokesman on the Council of Mallorca, Jaume Alzamora, lamented the various actions of Juan Carlos de Borbón that have affected the public image of the Spanish monarchy and have generated a debate on the role of the Crown in a modern democracy.

Alzamora nighlighted several financial scandals related to Juan Carlos de Borbón, many of them linked to his time as monarch, such as the investigation into an alleged account in Switzerland with millions of euros that allegedly came from irregular commissions for mediation in international business or the concession of the AVE to Mecca to Spanish companies.

Juan Carlos has also been affected by other scandals arising from his extramarital affairs, which are linked to the use of institutions and public funds to prevent them from coming to light, as the MÉS politician has pointed out. For this reason, the Ecosoberanistas include in a motion that the central government be urged to review the legal and protocol framework that regulates the granting of similar honorary titles, in order to guarantee that these are exclusively for people who comply with the highest ethical and transparency standards.

Various parties in the Balearics already expressed divergent opinions in 2020 on the departure from Spain of Juan Carlos I, judged critically by the left-wing groups, with the exception of the PSOE, and with praise for his figure by the parties of the centre and the right. Members of MÉS and Podemos called for the withdrawal of distinctions for King Felipe’s father, and the eco-sovereigntists also insisted on the need to change the name of the Juan Carlos I square in Palma.