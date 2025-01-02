All our links 👉 https://linktr.ee/onlyfoolslines Follow us on Social Media! www.twitter.com/OnlyFoolsLines www.facebook.com/OnlyFoolsLines www.instagram.com/Only_FoolsLines Online Store https://moteefe.com/store/only-fools-and-plonkers | Youtube: Only Fools and Horses Fans
From Coronation Street to Only Fools and Horses, The Night Manager and The Mallorca Files, many of the UK’s most successful TV series have come to Mallorca at one time or another creating wonderful memories. And, recently, the grey polo shirt was worn by Sir David Jason’s iconic character in the 1989 episode ‘The Unlucky Winner Is...’ – where Del’s brother Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) wins a holiday to Majorca but must attend the Groovy Gang kids’ club as the organisers think he is 14 years old – and is from the Gabicci Concept range, according to Femail First.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.