From Coronation Street to Only Fools and Horses, The Night Manager and The Mallorca Files, many of the UK’s most successful TV series have come to Mallorca at one time or another creating wonderful memories. And, recently, the grey polo shirt was worn by Sir David Jason’s iconic character in the 1989 episode ‘The Unlucky Winner Is...’ – where Del’s brother Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) wins a holiday to Majorca but must attend the Groovy Gang kids’ club as the organisers think he is 14 years old – and is from the Gabicci Concept range, according to Femail First.

The skateboard used by Rodney following an outing with the Groovy Gang also fetched £360.

It all began when Del Boy became obsessed with entering competitions, and entered a painting produced by Rodney when he was fourteen into one, though without Rodney’s consent. Rodney’s work was selected as one of the winners, and his prize is a free holiday to Mallorca, but when informing him of his success, Del declined to tell Rodney that he had won in the under-15 category.

When at the airport, Del finally told Rodney and Cassandra the full details of the prize, namely that the organisers thought Rodney is fourteen. He persuaded the two to go along with it, meaning that Rodney had to pretend to be fourteen for the week, with Del posing as his father and Cassandra posing as his stepmother.