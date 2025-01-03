Based on what is being advertised on property websites, almost a third of rented accommodation is for rooms.

On one site there are some 2,500 ads for rent; around 800 of these are for rooms. In Palma there are 1,474 places for rent, 539 of which are rooms.

The lowest price for a room is 240 euros per month. The highest price is 1,700 euros for a room on C. Monseñor Palmer in Palma.

Some are just being advertised seasonally, so they don't represent long-term rental possibilities, but most are long term, with prices averaging 500 euros per month, which is what would be paid for a whole flat in much of Spain.

On prices, unofficial data from the Idealista website show that the average rental price in the Balearics increased by 9.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with October to December 2023. This is well above the 2.2% annual increase which is the reference index price for rental contracts as published by the National Statistics Institute.