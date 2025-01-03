The Congress of Deputies (Spanish parliament) has voted in favour of abolishing the Golden Visa programme in Spain which had allowed hundreds of Britons to settle in the country post Brexit with minimal paperwork problems. The proposal to end the Residency by Investment scheme of Spain was passed with 177 votes in favour and 170 against Schengen.News reports.

The easiest way to get a Golden Visa as to buy a property which had to be valued at more than 500,000 euros. This was the route favoured by many Britons and citizens from other countries outside the European Union.

The Senate vetoed the initiative to abolish the Golden Visa Programme; however, after receiving an absolute majority in Congress, the veto has been lifted, and the regulation is now ready to become effective once it is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The regulation was at first approved by the Congress of Deputies in November and then moved forward in the parliamentary process upon reaching the Senate. However, on December 2, the Spanish Senate vetoed the bill that would put an end to the Golden Visa Programme.

The bill was batted back to Congress after the Popular Party (PP), holding a majority in the Spanish Senate, pushed through the veto.

Based on the committee report, the veto proposed by the PP and approved by the Senate argued a lack of adequate legislative technique and also a lack of planning and order, therefore leading to the simultaneous processing of two bills affecting the same laws and creating not only confusion but also a serious threat to legal certainty.

The PP party also argued that Spanish law “provides safeguards for citizens against disorganised and abusive actions by the executive powers”.

The party also claimed that “Parliament cannot passively accept all kinds of tactics and strategies that harm those it represents, nor approve poorly structured legislative containers that are amended repeatedly to correct inconsistencies, omissions, and contradictions characteristic of the chosen legislative approach,” quoted by Idealista.