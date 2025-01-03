Jet2holidays is gearing up for a significant boost in bookings this weekend, as ‘Sunshine Saturday’—the first Saturday of January—traditionally marks one of the busiest days of the year for holiday planning.

To meet the expected demand, Jet2holidays has ensured its contact centre is fully staffed and its team dedicated to supporting independent travel agents is ready to provide seamless assistance. The company's Travel Agent Finder tool, which helps customers locate local high-street agents offering Jet2holidays packages, is also anticipated to see a spike in usage during this period.

Strong interest is expected for travel across summer 2025, winter 2025-26, and summer 2026, while many travellers are also likely to book last-minute getaways for January through March, seeking an escape from the chilly UK weather. Among the most sought-after destinations are the Balearic Islands—a perennial favourite thanks to our sunny climate, picturesque beaches, outstanding gastronomy and vibrant cultural appeal—alongside the Canary Islands, mainland Spain, Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey.

Other destinations, including Italy, Malta, Croatia, France, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Morocco, and Portugal, are also predicted to attract growing interest. Popular city breaks, such as Athens, Porto, Krakow, Rome, Prague, Budapest, and Barcelona, are likely to be in high demand as well.

Alan Cross, director of travel agent relationships at Jet2holidays, emphasised the company’s commitment to supporting its agency partners during this critical booking period. He stated:

“Thanks to the extensive preparations we’ve made to ensure that our partners are equipped to handle the demand for Jet2holidays, we are expecting a very strong peak season.

“We anticipate a surge in activity this weekend, and our contact centre and independent travel agent team will be working around the clock to help partners make the most of every booking opportunity. This Sunshine Saturday is shaping up to be a fantastic day for Jet2holidays, and we’re committed to helping our partners take full advantage of the demand.”

Jet2holidays has launched its largest-ever campaign for the peak booking period, titled One Step Beyond. The campaign features a £100 per person discount on holidays and includes an exciting competition for travel agents to win one of 200 spots on a Destination Discovery familiarisation trip in 2025.