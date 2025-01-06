Just hours after appearing to stab his alleged close ally Reform leader, Nigel Farage, in the back Tesla tycoon Elon Musk has arrived in Spain for a speech on immigration.

Before his arrival and at the height of the Farage debacle Musk twitted a news report that 91 percent of people imprisoned in Catalonia for rape were foreigners despite only making up 17 percent of the population.

Musk has accused British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of not investigating massive violations in Britain when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service. On Sunday appeared to distance himself from Farage when he tweeted that he was not the right person to lead Reform at a time when the Brexit campaigner was claiming that the billionaire was about to make an enormous donation to party funds.

As of January 1 2025 there were 29 inmates in Catalan jails for rape offences, 75 percent have been convicted while 25 remain pre-trial detention. Out of the total 26 are foreign nationals according to a report in La Vanguardia.

It will be interesting to see the reception the Tesla tycoon receives in Spain especially as Donald Trump will be moving into the White House within days.