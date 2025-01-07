April 3, 2025, is the deadline for submitting applications for non-European Union nationals interested in acquiring residency in Spain through the Golden Visa Programme. Hundreds of Britons have taken advantage of the scheme which involves wealthy non-EU citizens purchasing a luxury home in Spain in return for a Golden Visa which allows residence without too much paperwork.

In December 2024, the Congress of Deputies in Spain approved the Golden Visa Programme, with the proposal passed with 177 votes in favour and 170 against. On January 3, 2025, Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) published Organic Law 1/2025, officially confirming the abolishment of this program.

This means that wealthy investors from countries outside the European Union will be eligible to purchase a property worth €500,000 or more in exchange for obtaining a golden visa, which is the most famous option of this program, or choose other options of this scheme until April 3, 2025.

The end of the Golden visa will be seen as a blow for the real estate industry in Spain becautse it has encourage many non-European Union residents to make a property purchase.

Since Brexit the amount of paperwork and red tape for Britons to live in Spain has increased dramatically.