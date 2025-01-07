April 3, 2025, is the deadline for submitting applications for non-European Union nationals interested in acquiring residency in Spain through the Golden Visa Programme. Hundreds of Britons have taken advantage of the scheme which involves wealthy non-EU citizens purchasing a luxury home in Spain in return for a Golden Visa which allows residence without too much paperwork.
Calling all Britons! April 3 is the final deadline for Golden visa in Spain
The end of investment for residence scheme
