The Palma-based space company Open Cosmos has presented today the first Balearic satellite at an event held at its new offices at the Technological Innovation Park (ParcBit) on the outskirts of Palma. Once launched and in orbit it will monitor climate change across the islands which has become a big concern and help make important decisions regarding the future of the tourist industry.

Open Cosmos will be in charge of manufacturing and operating the satellite using European Union funds with the support of the Balearic government. Wireless DNA S.L,; the University of the Balearic Islands, Garden Hotels and the Hoteliers Federation are supporting the project.

The main objective of the satellite will be to provide data on the Balearics that will allow understanding of climate change on the well-being of the population, environmental sustainability and strategic economic activities for the islands such as tourism.

The satellite will provide access to key information to administrations, research centres and companies, which will facilitate more efficient and strategic decision-making in areas such as climate change, land management and tourism sustainability. This approach will strengthen the resilience of the Balearic Islands in challenges like climate change, positioning the Balearic Islands as leaders in innovation and sustainability at an international level.

‍The Vice-President of the Government of the Balearic Islands, Antoni Costa, said that "this satellite is much more than a technological advance; it is a commitment to the future of our islands. It reinforces our vision of sustainability and positions us as a benchmark in innovation within the global space and tourism sector."

Rafel Jordà, CEO and founder of Open Cosmos, has expressed: "Measuring the effects of climate change and human activity on our islands is key to preserving the paradise we live in. For Open Cosmos it is an honour to be able to manufacture the first satellite of the Balearic Islands and contribute to making our islands a better place. This project not only puts the islands on the international map of the space sector, but also reinforces the commitment to sustainability and innovation that defines this community."