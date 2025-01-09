The Council of Mallorca has approved a motion by the centre right Partido Popular to urge central government to repeal the decree that establishes the new passenger registration form that increases the data to be collected by companies, and another by Vox calling for its entry into force to be extended indefinitely.

PP councillor Maria Garrido defended the need to urge the government to repeal the decree and establish a process of dialogue with tour operators affected because it imposes “excessive documentary and information registration obligations” on accommodation and car rental companies.

Garrido slammed it as a bureaucratic burden and added cost for companies, and that it could endanger the security of citizens through data leaks.

Vox councillor Maria Paz Pérez criticised the fact that with the government’s decree, companies have gone from having to fill in 14 passenger details to 42, which is why she called for an indefinite extension of these measures, which came into force in November and which she said had already been applied to her.

She criticised the Ministry of the Interior (Home Office) for imposing “rules that seem designed to asphyxiate the tourist sector” and which involve asking for “sensitive data such as method of payment, mobile phone and home address”. The PI councillor, Antoni Salas, stressed that the measure places the responsibility on those who run businesses and should not have to, and warned that it will not increase security because “if someone has bad intentions, they will turn to the illegal offer and to those who allow them to enter unnoticed”.

The spokesperson for Més per Mallorca, Jaume Alzamora, drew attention to the fact that the decree dates back to 2021 and “is nothing new”. Socialist Andreu Serra supported the fact that the Ministry of the Interior can modify legislation that dates back to the 1950s, and stressed that the decree is from 2021 and “is not in force because it is in the public hearing and public process”, because the government is in contact with the sector and institutions.

Serra defended the fact that the regulations on travellers have been renewed because there was no tourist accommodation before, and because there is data “that was not necessary in the 1950s and is necessary today” and insisted that according to the Data Protection Agency it does not mean a loss of competitiveness.