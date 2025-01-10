The current building, number 39, dates back to 1942. Taylor Wimpey have obtained town hall approval to demolish it and are currently waiting on the permit for construction.
A week ago, large signs in Catalan, Spanish, English and German appeared announcing the construction of new apartments and commercial premises (the ground floor). The company says: "We are finalising some details before the official launch of this development, which will be ready to start selling at the beginning of 2026." People have already signed up to a waiting list for receiving information about the development.
The building's location is between Foners and Pere Garau, two areas that until recently were not of great interest to the real-estate market. This is no longer the case, and C. Manacor is itself now attracting the attention of investors.
