British construction company Taylor Wimpey, which has been active in Spain since the late 1950s, is to redevelop a building on Palma's C. Manacor that could have up to seven floors of apartments.

The current building, number 39, dates back to 1942. Taylor Wimpey have obtained town hall approval to demolish it and are currently waiting on the permit for construction.

A week ago, large signs in Catalan, Spanish, English and German appeared announcing the construction of new apartments and commercial premises (the ground floor). The company says: "We are finalising some details before the official launch of this development, which will be ready to start selling at the beginning of 2026." People have already signed up to a waiting list for receiving information about the development.

The building's location is between Foners and Pere Garau, two areas that until recently were not of great interest to the real-estate market. This is no longer the case, and C. Manacor is itself now attracting the attention of investors.