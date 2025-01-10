Palma Town Hall firstly said that there would be no fines for breaches of the new Low Emission Zone (Spanish abbreviation, ZBE) for three months. It then said that there would be no fines for the whole of 2025; the ZBE came into force on January 1. Or did it?

The town hall explains that its decree regarding a grace period only covers the first six months of 2025.

So as the situation now stands, there will not be fines until the end of June. Subject to various exceptions, drivers of vehicles without stickers or with an A label (most polluting vehicles) will be sent an information notice rather than be issued with a fine.

The six months, the town hall says, will be a "prudent period". Depending on how this period goes, a final decision will be taken later; the grace period could still be twelve months or it may not be. In June an assessment will be made as to whether the public has been adequately informed.