A suspect wanted for a robbery committed in Magalluf in 2019 has been arrested in the US, having been traced through DNA samples.

On December 19, 2019, two hooded robbers waited for the businessman, who had interests on C. Punta Ballena, at his home in Magalluf. They had deactivated the alarm and entered the house. When the man came home he was gagged and a knife was put to his neck.

He was repeatedly hit on the head while demands were made that he hand over all the money he had. The two eventually fled with a backpack containing 83,000 euros. He had this cash because he was on the point of making a payment for a business.

The subsequent Guardia Civil investigation resulted in the arrest of the man's nephew in May 2022. He had allegedly ordered the robbery because his uncle had excluded him from businesses in the Punta Ballena area. He appeared in court and was released subject to a restraining order.

Having located one of the two robbers, the Guardia Civil are continuing to try and track down the other one.