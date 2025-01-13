Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced this morning that non-resident citizens from countries outside the European Union (Britain included) would face a massive tax bill if they wanted to buy a home in Spain. It was one of a series of measures announced by the government to try and make homes more affordable and available for Spanish citizens.

According to El Econimista one of the star measures is the limit on purchases by non-EU/ non-resident foreigners. "For them, the tax burden will be up to 100% of the value of the property," Sánchez announced.

"In 2023 alone, non-residents from outside the European Union bought 27,000 houses and flats. Not to live in them, but mainly to speculate. To make money out of them. Something that, in the context of the shortages we are experiencing, we cannot afford’, said Sanchez said.

Spain is battling with a major housing shortage and the Spanish government and local authorities (including the Balearics) have spoken about trying to limit the sale of homes to non-resident Britons.

If this new legislation become law then it will be a major blow for thousands of Britons and Americans who dream of owing a holiday home in Spain despite the 90 day law which limits the amount of time they can spend in Spain.

