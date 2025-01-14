Dennis Viehof, the skipper of the yacht involved in the tragic death of Guillem Comamala last August in Cala Bona, has been called to appear before the Investigating Judge in Manacor this coming February. The 34-year-old German national faces charges of gross negligence manslaughter and failure to assist at the scene of the accident.

The fatal incident took place around 10PM on August 23rd, just off Cala Bona. Viehof was piloting La Luna, his father’s luxurious yacht—a 20-metre vessel flying the German flag—accompanied by a group of friends. Near Cap Pinar, the yacht collided with a small fishing boat where Guillem was fishing with his uncle and cousin. The young man, positioned near the outboard motor, was struck by the propellers and killed instantly. His uncle and cousin escaped without injury.

“The yacht was going at full speed, we were screaming like crazy. It never stopped,” Guillem’s uncle said tearfully the day after the incident. Guillem took the full impact and was thrown into the water. "If it hadn't been for a flashlight I wouldn't have found him." He was able to recover the body; Guillem was killed instantly.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil contend that the skipper should have stopped to offer assistance but failed to do so. Instead, it is alleged that the yacht’s crew cleaned the vessel before it was impounded, possibly to remove evidence of a party held earlier that day. Witnesses captured photographs of crew members throwing empty highball glasses into the dock at Porto Cristo while hurriedly clearing the yacht.

The vessel, a Riva 66 Ribelle with a value exceeding 4€ million, remains at the centre of the investigation. Witness statements and evidence are being gathered to determine the full circumstances of the incident and whether further charges will be brought.