Dennis Viehof, the skipper of the yacht involved in the tragic death of Guillem Comamala last August in Cala Bona, has been called to appear before the Investigating Judge in Manacor this coming February. The 34-year-old German national faces charges of gross negligence manslaughter and failure to assist at the scene of the accident.
Skipper called to account over fatal Mallorca yacht accident
A skipper of another yacht in Porto Cristo stated that it would have been impossible for the captain of La Luna not to have realised that the fishing boat had been struck, regardless of its small size
Also in News
- End of the Golden Visa....but there is a new way to live in Spain with few problems
- Nautical exodus from Mallorca
- The EU threatens the future of Mallorca beach bars
- How can I apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)?
- Non-resident Britons and Americans buying a property in Spain face massive tax bill, PM announces
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.