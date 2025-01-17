Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced this week that his government was proposing slapping a 100 percent tax on the sale of Spanish homes to non-residents from outside the European Union. British buyers, who are still the biggest purchasers of property in Spain, would be hugely affected and the announcement has caused widespread concern in Britain. However, opposition politicians, real estate agents and lawyers doubt that the new law, introduced to give Spaniards a greater chance of getting on the property ladder, will ever be approved.

Three key reasons why the tax could be knocked back:

Pedro Sanchez does not have a majority in parliament and all coalition partners would have to support it, which appears unlikely. European law does not allow him to take steps of this kind. Property taxes are in the hands of the regional authorities and those which are controlled by the opposition Partido Popular (including the Balearics) have said that they would oppose the tax on the grounds that it was xenophobic.

Reaction to the proposed new law

Hans Lenz, one of the Senior Partners at Engel & Völkers in Mallorca, told the Bulletin this week that it was a “silly law” which would probably be rejected by parliament. He added that Sanchez had been knocked back on numerous key policies over the years.

“The problem is not that people want to live in Spain, the problem is that there is a lack of housing,” said Luis de la Matta, director of communications of the Partido Popular, which governs the Balearics and other key regions of Spain. “We are not going to facilitate a xenophobic measure”.

Spanish real estate platform Fotocasa said the measure may discourage foreign investment but its effectiveness was questionable since only two percent of Spanish homes are purchased by non-EU residents. Housing minister Isabel Rodriguez on Tuesday challenged the government’s opponents to scupper the plan. “If someone wants to put a spanner in the works, they will have to answer to the people,” she said.

Twelve point plan to boost the housing market in Spain

“Let's get to work’. This is how the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, concluded his presentation of the 12 measures to facilitate access to housing in Spain. The measure includes the controversial 100 percent sales tax on non-resident/non European Union citizens.

These are the twelve measures: