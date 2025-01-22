The Calvia council has taken policing in Magalluf this summer to a new level with the announcement that a specialist police drone unit will be on duty during the peak summer months. The move is part of an enhanced policing plan for Magalluf with more officers on duty and extra cash to pay for more overtime.

Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual told the Bulletin at the Fitur fair in Madrid that the number of reported crimes in Calvia over the last 12 months had fallen by 75 percent. Since coming into office two years ago the Mayor has spent heavily on giving police in the municipality additional resources.

The icing on the cake will be a fleet of drones controlled from a specialist police vehicle. It is one of the first times in Mallorca that drones have been used in this way. The Mayor said that the days of unruly behaviour by tourists in Magalluf were rapidly coming to an end.

The council is spending heavily on the resort including the new Magalluf promenade. Magalluf will be hosting the annual convention of the Association of British Travel Agents in October.

More than 500 British travel agents are expected to attend from across the United Kingdom. The council believes that this is a golden opportunity to promote the new look Magalluf…drones and all.