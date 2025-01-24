Tourism minister Jaume Bauzá with representatives of Airbnb and others in Madrid on Friday. | Enrique Fueris
Madrid24/01/2025 18:03
At the Fitur tourism fair on Friday, Airbnb unveiled a plan to provide residents in Mallorca with a phone number to report "possible disturbances" caused by tourists staying in Airbnb properties. These cover noise, vandalism and anti-social behaviour. The service will seek to mediate between residents, owners and tourists if incidents become serious. A specialist company, Roomonitor, will operate the service on Airbnb's behalf. There is also to be a manual of good practices that will be sent to tourists.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.