The Franz Weber Foundation has called for a mass demonstration to prevent the Inca bullring from hosting a bullfight next February after more than a year without this type of event taking place in the town. In a statement, the animal rights organisation has stated that the promoters have the “clear intention of capitalising” on the legal reform that has, for some months now, allowed the return of minors to bullfighting events after four decades of partial prohibition and the total ban imposed in 2017.

The NGO cites information published in pro-bullfighting media, which talks about the celebration of a bullfight in the bullring of Inca during the month of April. In view of this, they have announced that they will contact and appeal to the general public to reject an event which “only interests an ultra-minority”. They have also reiterated the proposal they put on the table last year to Inca Council, urging them to acquire the bullring - with the possibility of private investors - to give it a use other than bullfighting.

According to the Franz Webber Foundation, this type of initiative has taken place in municipalities in different countries, where bullrings have been converted into commercial spaces or accommodation. In their opinion, this could bring “very good results in the medium term” for Inca.

The transformation should be carried out respecting the unique heritage of the space, which could also be used for concerts, theatrical performances or sporting events.

The NGO also cites a study carried out between 2021 and 2022 by the Ministry of Culture in which a “vast majority” of people in the Balearics said they did not attend bullfights. With this in mind, they have argued, a renovation of the space would be beneficial for this majority.

It was at the end of October 2024 when the Parliament, with the favourable votes of the PP and Vox MPs, gave the green light to the modification of article 12 of the animal protection law to once again allow minors to enter bullrings, as long as they are accompanied by an adult. The first town in Spain to adopt the concept of anti-bullfighting city was Tossa de Mar in Spain, in the Autonomous Community of Catalonia.