Six cyclists injured on Monday when they were hit by a car being driven by an 89-year-old man in Palma are members of the German track cycling team. In Mallorca for training ahead of next month's European Championships in Belgium, they were due to have left the island on Thursday. The cyclists are Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Max Brise, Moritz Augenstein and Louis Gentzik,
German pro cyclists injured in Mallorca incident; and "a miracle" that a Palma cyclist is alive
Six members of the track cycling team were injured
