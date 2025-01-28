Six cyclists injured on Monday when they were hit by a car being driven by an 89-year-old man in Palma are members of the German track cycling team. In Mallorca for training ahead of next month's European Championships in Belgium, they were due to have left the island on Thursday. The cyclists are Benjamin Boos, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Bruno Kessler, Max Brise, Moritz Augenstein and Louis Gentzik,

The national coach, Lucas Schädlich, witnessed the incident from the escort vehicle. He and others immediately provided first aid while waiting for the emergency services. German Cycling says that some of the riders suffered multiple fractures.

Meanwhile, a resident of Palma, Guillermo Bordoy, has been speaking about a cycling incident that occurred on Sunday which resulted in him being admitted to Son Espases Hospital. He says it is "a miracle" he is alive, having been hit by a car around 8am. He typically goes for a bike ride on a Sunday morning. On this occasion a car hit him near Son Forteza and failed to stop.

"I don't remember if it was a man or a woman. It all happened very fast and I didn't have time to see anything." He lost consciousness before the emergency teams arrived. "After the crash, I fell backwards and was unconscious. The only thing I noticed before losing consciousness was that the car didn't stop, the driver didn't bother at all."

He was discharged on Monday and is calling for possible witnesses to the incident, having formally filed a complaint with the police.