David Beckham and Mallorca

When Hollywood mega-star Tom Cruise jetted into Mallorca last year the rumour mill went into over-drive with reports that he was planning to buy a property on the island joining the likes of Michael Douglas. Nicole Kidman was said to have fallen in love with Mallorca when she filmed here two years ago.

Unfortunately, the chances of these A-listers buying a property here have been hit hard by plans by the Spanish government to introduce a massive tax surcharge when non-European Union citizens who are not resident on the island want to buy a property. Infact with the new proposed tax they could be paying double.

Balearic tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, with representatives of Airbnb and others

Airbnb to provide a Mallorca phone service for residents to report "disturbances"

"The chances of these people becoming a Spanish resident are slim and as they come from countries outside the European Union they will be affected by the proposed tax announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez," one property expert told Bulletin online.

While many people doubt that the tax will ever become a reality it will have caused some concern by non-European Union who want to buy property in Spain. The two biggest nationalities it affects are the British and the Americans.

The Spanish government wants to introduce the tax to help the housing market with Spain suffering a major shortage of affordable homes.

David Beckham in Mallorca in 2003

David Beckham and Mallorca

The David Beckham documentary Beckham is causing quite a sensation. The former England captain plahyed against Real Mallorca on numerous occasions during his time with Real Madrid. Guess where he stayed when he was in Mallorca....The Hotel Victoria!

Jeff Bezos arrives with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to Palma

Amazon tycoon takes delivery of his new yacht in Mallorca

When Hollywood came to Mallorca!

This week filming got underway on Mallorca on the new Paramount series, Lioness, starring Morgan Freeman, Avatar star Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman. Filming took place at the Hotel Gloria in Palma and at the Pueblo Español. Morgan Freeman had dinner twice at Sandros restaurant in Palma.

is Spain right to limit the sale of properties to non residents from outside EU?

795 votes

