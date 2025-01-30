It appears that the old paper green resident certificate is reaching its end. The British Embassy in Madrid has today issued a statement advising British residents who have not exchanged the old ID for the new TIE card to do so and quickly.

The statement reads: “Do you know anyone still using a paper Green Certificate as their ID? If so, please help us spread the word that it’s time to get a TIE. We and the Spanish Government are encouraging all Green Certificate holders to exchange their paper document for the biometric TIE as soon as possible. Why? The TIE is the most durable and dependable way to prove your rights in Spain

“The TIE will make you exempt from registering with the EU’s Entry Exit System when it comes into force later this year, minimising delays and disruption at the border. It is possible that Green Certificate holders entering or exiting the EU may be wrongly identified of having ‘overstayed’ by the Entry Exit System, adversely impacting their ability to travel in and out of the EU in future

“The majority of British people living in Spain have already got a TIE, but we need your help to reach those yet to make the switch. So please spread the word and the link to apply: https://www.interior.gob.es/.../oficinas-para-tramites.../

Speaking from experience, since I have had my TIE card, pretty much from the start, it has made my life in Spain and travelling around the European Union is much easier, I have not had to show my British passport once at hotels, hiring cars, EU border controls, it’s a one stop card.