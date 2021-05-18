Without even playing, Real Mallorca's promotion to La Liga Premier Division was secured on Tuesday evening when third-placed Almeria lost away to Cartagena.

The 3-2 defeat by Cartagena leaves Almeria with 67 points and two games left to play. Mallorca, who are away to Tenerife on Wednesday, have three games to go and are on 75 points.

For Mallorca, who are three points behind the leaders of LaLiga SmartBank, Espanyol, there is still the chance of going up as champions.