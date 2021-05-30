Ponferradina 2 - Real Mallorca 2

The final match of the season, Mallorca already promoted from LaLiga SmartBank but chasing a possible league title away to Ponferradina, beaten in four of their last games and way off a playoff spot. Espanyol, leaders by one point, were away to Alcorcón, who weren't totally out of the relegation woods. With Espanyol having a vastly superior goal difference, only one result was good enough for Mallorca - a win, and the hope that Espanyol do no better than draw.

Apart from an effort by Cardona on 22 minutes, most of the first-half excitement was caused by Alcorcón taking the lead against Espanyol on 34 minutes. This was shortlived, as VAR upheld a penalty conceded by Antonio Raíllo; Oscar Sielva put Ponferradina ahead from the spot. But two minutes into added time, a superb Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta pass put Marc Cardona in for the equaliser.

Amath Ndiaye and Abdón Prats, not in the starting line-up, came on midway through the second half. Amath missed out with just the keeper to beat and then Abdón put Mallorca ahead on 74 minutes. With Espanyol still losing, the championship seemed to be Mallorca's, but with three minutes left Curro Sánchez equalised for Ponferradina.