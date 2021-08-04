The Balearic government has authorised the attendance of a maximum 5,000 spectators at this Saturday's match between Real Mallorca and Cagliari Calcio for the Ciutat de Palma Trophy.

There will be strict health measures at the Son Moix. These will include the obligatory wearing of masks, remaining seated and no smoking. There will be two seats between each spectator or group of "cohabiting" spectators.

People over the age of 12 will need proof of double vaccination or having overcome Covid within the past six months or negative tests - PCR no more than 72 hours before the match or antigen no more than 48 hours ahead. Children below the age of 12 will be allowed in without any of these requirements, but there will need to be proof of age. It is nevertheless recommended that children have tests.

There is to be a draw for seats for members. Tickets for the match will have the person's name and will be non-transferrable.