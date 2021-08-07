Olympic Games 2020 Canoeing Sprint

(L-R) Silver medalists Saul Craviotto, Marcus Walz, Carlos Arevalo and Rodrigo Germade of Spain show their medals during the Men's Kayak Four 500m Finals awarding ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan.

07-08-2021FRANCK ROBICHON

Mallorcan Marcus Walz made history again by winning the silver medal in the final of the K4 500m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, second only to Germany. Five years after climbing to the top of the podium in Rio 2016, the rower of the Real Club Náutico del Portopetro gave another great joy to Mallorcan and Balearic sport at the Sea Way Forest in the Japanese capital.

Walz, forming a foursome with Saúl Craviotto, Rodrigo Germade and Carlos Arévalo, already showed his credentials by advancing with the best time in his semifinal heat (1:24.355), although far from the record of the heats due to the bad weather in the form of wind and rain that affected the development of the races. Germany also did the same.

The final was marked by the battle between the German world champions and the Spanish.

