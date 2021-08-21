Alavés 0 - Real Mallorca 1

A trip to the Basque Country for Mallorca's first away game back in the top flight, and the visitors almost found themselves a goal down after just six minutes. Argentine defender Franco Russo made a hash of things, and a centre from Alavés winger Luis Rioja set up Pere Pons, whose header was saved by Manolo Reina.

In a first half littered with fouls, it took until close to the break for Jordi Mboula to have Mallorca's first real opportunity. A centre from Kubo and his header went wide.

Thirteen minutes into the second period, and Mallorca's Abdón Prats hit the bar with a header from a fine cross by Iddrisu Baba.

Abdón was replaced on 64 minutes by Fer Niño, on loan from Villarreal, and fifteen minutes into his debut, he put Mallorca ahead, finishing off Salva Sevilla's centre.

Four points from the first two games. Next up, a home game on Friday against Espanyol, who were promoted with Mallorca.