Athletic Club 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca, sixth in LaLiga Santander but on the same number of points (seven) as five other teams after three matches, away in Bilbao against Athletic Club, ninth with five points.

On fifteen minutes, striker Fer Niño turned defender in stopping Raúl García's header on the line. Athletic were on top. Mallorca's keeper Manolo Reina saved from Iñigo Martínez on thirty minutes, and Iñaki Williams skied the rebound - a clear chance for Athletic.

With centre-back Aleksandar Sedlar seemingly struggling with injury (Mallorca had no direct replacement on the bench), Athletic's centre-back Daniel Vivian opened the scoring for the hosts on 67 minutes. Nico Williams should have added a second almost straight afterwards; brother Iñaki Williams did so on 73 minutes after Martin Valjent lost the ball.

The woodwork denied Iñaki Williams his second six minutes later, with Athletic completely in command.

Athletic: Simón; Lekue, Vivian, Martínez, Balenziaga; Berenguer (Zárraga 62), D. García, Vencedor (N. Williams 62), Muniain; R. García (Villalibre 62), I. Williams (Serrano 82).

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Valjent (Sastre 77), Sedlar, Oliván; Galarreta (Battaglia 71), Baba (Febas 71); Kubo (Abdón 77), Rodríguez, Mboula (Lee 71); Niño.