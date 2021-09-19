Mallorca's Marcus Cooper Walz and Rodrigo Germade from Galicia reclaimed their K2 500 canoe sprint world title in Copenhagen on Sunday; the pair were previously world champions in 2017.

Representing Spain, they finished in a time of 1 minute, 29.04 seconds. The silver went to the Germans Tobias Schultz and Martin Hiller and the bronze to the Slovaks Samuel Balaz and Denis Mysak.

Marcus Walz won the silver medal in the K4 500 event at the Tokyo Olympics. Rodrigo Germade was part of the foursome. The pair are now aiming at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

The son of an English mother and German father, Marcus Walz has lived in Mallorca since he was three months old.