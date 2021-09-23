Real Madrid 6 - Real Mallorca 1

Mallorca away to Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's men looking to return to the top of LaLiga Santander after Atlético went above them with a win on Tuesday. And they did so in emphatic style; it could have been more than six.

Injuries meant a debut in the centre of Mallorca's defence for Josep Gayà, whose first-minute slip let in Karim Benzema. A positive for Mallorca on an otherwise forgettable night was the first start for the South Korean international Lee Kang-in, who pegged back a Madrid two-nil lead on 24 minutes, Marco Asensio having scored Madrid's second a minute earlier.

Asensio made it three after 29 minutes. His first-half hat-trick was denied by a goal line stop by Martin Valjent, as Madrid threatened to totally overwhelm the visitors. As it was, Madrid found it all too easy in the second period - Asensio got his third after 55 minutes, Benzema added his second on 78, and Isco made it six after 84.