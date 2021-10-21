Mallorca Golf Open got underway this morning and these are the tee times for the first two rounds. As usual, Thursday and Friday are divided into morning and afternoon shifts, and those who play on Thursday in the first shift will play on Friday in the second shift, and the other way around with the other shift.

In each of them, there are a series of highlighted matches that will have the main attention of the European Tour cameras, and they are the following:

Match - Thursday/Friday

Luiten-Paratore-García 8:55 (tee 10) / 13:10 (tee 1)

Schmid-Bjork-Otaegui 9:05 (tee 10) / 13:20 (tee 1)

Arnaus-Kaymer-Soderberg 9:15 (tee 10) / 13:30 (tee 1)

Campillo-Fox-Cañizares 9:25 (tee 10) / 13:40 (tee 1)

Ferrer-Kearney-Schmitt 13:00 (tee 1) / 8:45 (tee 10)

Quirós-Nienaber-Hebert 13:10 (tee 1) / 8:55 (tee 10)

Siem-Larrazábal-Catlin 13:20 (tee 1) / 9:05 (tee 10)

Elvira-Pieters-Canter 13:30 (tee 1) / 9:15 (tee 10)

Fdez-Castaño-Morrison-Langasque 13:50 (tee 1) / 9:35 (tee 10)

Special attention should be paid to the Hitter match formed by Alvaro Quiros and Wilco Nienaber, the local player Toni Ferrer, and one that does not appear in the featured matches, but will give much to talk about, the young Englishman Frank Kennedy, who at only 16 years old will play his second tournament on the European Tour.

As for the Spanish Armada, Nacho Elvira arrives as the only national winner so far in the 2021 season, while Jorge Campillo already knows what it is to win in Santa Ponsa, although it was 21 years ago in a Spanish Junior Championship.

The large number of German fans on the island of Mallorca will be well represented by six players, including the former world number 1 Martin Kaymer.

Golf Santa Ponsa is presented in very good conditions, and will be a demanding challenge for the 120 players who will tee off today in the first edition of the Mallorca Golf Open.