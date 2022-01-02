Real Mallorca 0 - Barcelona 1

Mallorca, fifteenth in LaLiga Santander with 20 points, at home to Barcelona, seventh with 28 points, the Barça coach, Xavi Hernández, having said it was "crazy" to be playing a match when so many of his players were unavailable - Covid had hit the squad. Mallorca had also been hit but less badly.

Despite the depletion of the squad, Barcelona dominated the first half - 73% of possession and two efforts against the woodwork before Luuk de Jong headed the visitors into the lead on 43 minutes.

Barcelona were in control in the second half, Mallorca's only real opportunity coming in added time when Marc-André ter Stegen pulled off a fine save from full back Jaume Costa's shot.

Tempers boiled over; Dani Rodríguez, Pablo Maffeo and then Martin Valjent were booked. The final whistle blew, and an unremarkable match came to an end.

Mallorca: Reina; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Baba (Galarreta 60), Battaglia (Abdón 83); Sánchez (Mboula 70), D. Rodríguez, Lee (Llabrés 70); Á. Rodríguez (Niño 60)

Barcelona: ter Stegen; Araújo, Piqué, García, Mingueza (Lenglet 75); González (Sanz 70), F. de Jong, Puig; Akhomach (Estanis 80), L. de Jong, Jutglà

Attendance: 14,654.