Real Mallorca 2 - Espanyol 1

The round of 16 in the Copa del Rey, and Mallorca at home to Espanyol, coached by Luis Garcia Plaza's predecessor at Mallorca, Vicente Moreno.

For half an hour, things were fairly even, neither side looking dangerous. But on 32 minutes, Mallorca's Japan international, Take Kubo, belted a great free kick past Diego López in the Espanyol goal.

On 58 minutes, Amath Ndiaye might have made it two, but almost immediately it was two - Abdón Prats heading in Salva Sevilla's corner.

There then followed several minutes of VAR check after Javi Puado had a goal ruled out for offside. Eventually, it was given and Espanyol were back in the match, but without giving Mallorca any alarms.

In added time, seven minutes of it, mainly because of VAR, Espanyol's Adrià Pedrosa was sent off. It came to an end and Mallorca were into the quarter-finals. Big guns like Barcelona and Real Madrid play in the week.

Mallorca: Román; Costa, Russo, Valjent, Oliván; Sevilla (Battaglia 72), Galarreta (Sedlar 90+4); Kubo (Lee 83), D. Rodríguez, Amath (Sánchez 83); Abdón (Hoppe 83)

Espanyol: López; Gil (Loren 68), Gómez, Cabrera, Pedrosa; Vidal, Bare (Morlanes 68), Darder, Puado (Wu 90); Dimata (Melendo 46), De Tomás

Attendance: 11,403.