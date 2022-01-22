Villarreal 3 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca, one above the relegation zone, away in LaLiga Santander to Villarreal in eighth and three points off a top-six spot.

The match did not start well for Mallorca - four corners for Villarreal in the opening quarter of an hour and one-up as well. Full-back Alfonso Pedraza swung over a cross in the twelfth minute, and it went in off Franco Russo.

Mallorca showed some sign of getting into the match before Pedraza again created problems. A 33rd minute counterattack, and he set up Manu Trigueros to make it two. The first half ended with Villarreal having been utterly dominant.

Heading into the final quarter of an hour, the home side seemed to drop the pace. Mallorca forced some corners, but it was Leo Román in the Mallorca goal who was called upon to save twice - once from an Alberto Moreno screamer.

In the 84th minute, a VAR check resulted in a penalty for Villarreal. Russo was sent off for a second yellow and second foul on Nícolas Jackson within five minutes. Marco Parejo scored from the spot.

Villarreal: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Torres, Alfonso; Parejo (Raba 90+2), Iborra, Trigueros; Gómez (Nikita 90+2), Pino (Jackson 67), Moreno

Mallorca: Román; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Costa; D. Rodríguez (Á. Rodríguez 76), Battaglia, Galarreta (Sevilla 68); Kubo (Lee 68), Abdón (Niño 57), Amath (Sánchez 57)