Getafe 1 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca back in action after the international break, with a new coach and in dire need of a win. Six defeats on the trot had pushed Mallorca into the relegation zone, 18th in LaLiga Santander and with 26 points. Opponents Getafe, 15th with 29 points, had drawn four and lost one of their last five matches.

The two teams' respective league positions perhaps explained a scrappy first half that was notable more for the yellow cards than genuine scoring opportunities. There were eight cards in all, four of them brandished in one go after a fortieth-minute scrap. The best thing that could be said for Mallorca was that a new-look defence was solid enough.

On 60 minutes, a VAR check confirmed handball by defender Franco Russo in the box. He was then sent off - a second yellow, this time for protesting. Enes Ünal stepped up to take the penalty, which was saved by Sergio Rico.

But if Rico had kept ten-man Mallorca in the game, there was nothing he could do to stop Borja Mayoral putting Getafe one-up after 82 minutes. Óscar Rodríguez might have made it two in added time when he hit the bar, as Javier Aguirre's first match in charge made it seven defeats in a row.

The final yellow-card count - eleven, including Russo's second.

Getafe: Soria; Djené, Yokuslu (Villar 71), Mitrovic; Suárez (Iglesias 46), Aleña (Florentino 90), Arambarri, Maksimovic (Ó. Rodríguez 71), Olivera; Ünal, Sandro (Mayoral 46)

Mallorca: Rico; González, Russo, Oliván, Maffeo; Battaglia (Sánchez 85); Baba, Sevilla (Lee 85), D. Rodríguez (Kubo 85); Niño (Á. Rodríguez 57), Muriqi