April is one of the most important months of the year for parents, as many have to carry out the enrolment process for their children. For this reason, it is essential to know the educational centre where you want your children to study. The search engine 'Mi Cole' has compiled a ranking of the best rated public, private and subsidised schools in the Balearic Islands and another of the best rated secondary schools in the Islands. In this article you can see two lists with the top 10 in each educational stage.

In the case of schools, the first place goes to Col-legi Sant Pere, a state-subsidised centre for nursery, primary, secondary, baccalaureate and vocational training, which is located in Palma and its vehicular language is Catalan. It is important to note that it is ranked 23rd out of the 100 best schools in Spain. The second in this prestigious ranking is Colegio Institució Mallorca Aixa-Llaüt, a state-subsidised centre for infant, primary, secondary and baccalaureate education in the Balearic capital. It should be noted that it is religious in nature and gender-differentiated, but in September 2024 it will cease to be so; its vehicular language is Spanish.

The third best rated school in the Balearic Islands is Madre Alberta, which offers nursery, primary, secondary and baccalaureate education; it is also in Palma. Its educational model is based on active and innovative methodologies; and its language level is trilingual, as its vehicular languages are Spanish, English and Catalan. These three schools are among the 100 best rated by families in Spain.

To find a public school on this list, you have to go down to 23rd place, where Santa Isabel appears, where pupils can study infant and primary education; it is also in Palma. It is a bilingual school, as its vehicular languages are Spanish and Catalan.

The best schools of the Balearic Islands

The best secondary schools in the Balearic Islands

The highest rated secondary school on the Islands is the ADEMA Vocational Training Centre, a private VET centre located in Palma; it follows a generic educational model and its vehicular language is Catalan. The second is the Guillem Sagrera Institute, a public educational facility for secondary education, baccalaureate and vocational training, which is also located in Palma; it is secular and co-educational and its vehicular language is Catalan.

Top 10 best rated secondary schools in the Balearics

The third position in this prestigious list is occupied by the Instituto Escola De Dansa Francisca Tomás, a private VET centre also located in the Balearic capital; it is secular and co-educational and its vehicular language is Catalan. Above you can consult a table with the ten best rated secondary education, baccalaureate and vocational training centres on the Islands, according to 'Mi Cole'.