The Nursery children are settling into their new school so well! They are beginning to write their name, trace around shapes and experimenting with colours. They love to draw on large areas and make brush strokes on surfaces with brushes and water.
Queen’s College early years - creating a solid foundation for learning
- “I’m in Mallorca ‘get me out of here’”
- New setback for Britons travelling to Mallorca from Sunday, September 1
- Britons could be “stuck” on planes at Mallorca airport
- Why the UK should look to Spain for pensioner perks
- Stormy Sunday night in Mallorca: road closures, eight rescues, and 77 emergency operations
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.