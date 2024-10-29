The Nursery children are settling into their new school so well! They are beginning to write their name, trace around shapes and experimenting with colours. They love to draw on large areas and make brush strokes on surfaces with brushes and water.

Pine cone Halloween pies. Round and round. Writing out recipes? Number collages - helping the children to recognise One, Two, Three. Ourdoor play. Back in the classroom the Nursery children settle down to a wonderful story. The children have a lovely outdoor kitchen and one of their favourite activities is creating recipes with leaves, pine cones, petals, water and even a little bit of mud from time to time - delicious! Masterchef take note! They love to serve tasty plates of food in their ‘restaurant’ or prepare a picnic for friends. Bianca - first prize for Queen’s College At the end of last year, Bianca - Year 8, won first prize in a competition organised by the local government in Palma. Bianca’s drawing was one of 2845 drawings received from 105 schools who participated in the competition. Congratulations Bianca!