The Queen’s College community was shocked by the severity of the floods in Valencia and the surrounding areas earlier this month and returning to school after the half term break, everyone was determined to do something to help.

It was decided that everyone would wear red or orange in support of the Valencian communities; Queen’s College teachers and families gave generously and over 7,438 euros were raised. The donations will be sent directly to areas where help is most needed via Inca-Mallorca Support, a local charity already collaborating with affected areas in Valencia. The Queen’s College Christmas Fair on Friday, November 29 (3pm - 7.30pm) will also be raising funds for Valencia as well as ‘proyecte-nana’ and Aldeas Infantiles.